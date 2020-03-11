Progressive (PGR) Gets a Buy Rating from Piper Sandler

In a report released today, Paul Newsome from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Progressive (PGR – Research Report), with a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Newsome is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 72.1% success rate. Newsome covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and Selective Insurance Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Progressive with a $85.17 average price target.

Progressive’s market cap is currently $45.63B and has a P/E ratio of 11.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.46.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 94 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PGR in relation to earlier this year.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.