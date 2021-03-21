Progenity (PROG) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Catherine Ramsey Schulte maintained a Buy rating on Progenity (PROG – Research Report) on March 18 and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.82, close to its 52-week low of $3.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Schulte is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.0% and a 78.7% success rate. Schulte covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Twist Bioscience, and NanoString Tech.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Progenity with a $7.25 average price target, implying a 62.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.92 and a one-year low of $3.08. Currently, Progenity has an average volume of 714K.

Progenity Inc is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing molecular testing products. The company is translating innovation into precision medicine through diagnostic and therapeutic development platforms based on genomics, proteomics, and microbiomics. The firm generates its revenue from molecular laboratory tests, principally from the sale of Innatal, Preparent, and pathology molecular testing.