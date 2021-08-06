Procore Technologies (PCOR) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Procore Technologies (PCOR – Research Report), with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $98.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.3% and a 82.2% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zeta Global Holdings Corp, Qualtrics International, and Bill.com Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Procore Technologies with a $101.30 average price target.

Procore Technologies’ market cap is currently $12.58B and has a P/E ratio of -106.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 44.95.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PCOR in relation to earlier this year.

Procore Technologies Inc is a cloud-based construction management software company. It generates revenue through subscriptions for access to its software products. the company’s products include Design Coordination, BIM, Field Productivity, Project Financials, Invoice Management, Portfolio Financials, Capital Planning, Accounting Integrations, and Analytics.