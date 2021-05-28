Privia Health Group, Inc. (PRVA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Piper Sandler and Truist Financial gave Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst Richard Close maintained a Buy rating on Privia Health Group, Inc. yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 62.6% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and HealthStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Privia Health Group, Inc. with a $42.80 average price target, which is a 29.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 24, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PRVA in relation to earlier this year.

Privia Health Group Inc is a technology-driven, national physician-enablement company. It collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual care settings.