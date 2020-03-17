Principal Financial (PFG) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Nigel Dally maintained a Hold rating on Principal Financial (PFG – Research Report) today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.82, close to its 52-week low of $27.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Dally is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 50.7% success rate. Dally covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brighthouse Financial, Ameriprise Financial, and Prudential Financial.

Principal Financial has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $44.60, which is a 48.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

Principal Financial’s market cap is currently $8.05B and has a P/E ratio of 5.92. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.55.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 110 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PFG in relation to earlier this year.

Principal Financial Group, Inc. is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.