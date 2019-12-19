December 19, 2019   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Primo Water (PRMW) Received its Third Buy in a Row

By Jason Carr

After Northland Securities and Imperial Capital gave Primo Water (NASDAQ: PRMW) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barrington. Analyst Michael Petusky maintained a Buy rating on Primo Water today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.34, close to its 52-week low of $9.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 53.9% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Anika Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Primo Water with a $15.50 average price target, representing a 49.5% upside. In a report issued on December 4, Imperial Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Primo Water’s market cap is currently $405.7M and has a P/E ratio of 108.39. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.19.

Primo Water Corp. is provider of multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water and water dispensers sold. It operates through the following segments: Refill, Exchange and Dispensers.

