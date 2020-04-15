PRGX Global (PRGX) Initiated with a Buy at Barrington

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington initiated coverage with a Buy rating on PRGX Global (PRGX – Research Report) and a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.4% and a 32.8% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PRGX Global with a $7.13 average price target, representing a 125.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.25 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.08 and a one-year low of $1.77. Currently, PRGX Global has an average volume of 77.03K.

PRGX Global, Inc. is a business analytics and information services company. It operates through following segments: Recovery Audit Services-Americas, Recovery Audit Services-Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. The Recovery Audit Services -Americas segment provides recovery audit services in U.S., Canada and Latin America. The Recovery Audit Services-Europe/Asia-Pacific segment provides recovery audit services other than healthcare claims recovery audit services in Europe, Asia and the Pacific region. The Adjacent Services segment is provided to clients on a global basis. PRGX Global was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.