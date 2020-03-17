Pretium Resources (PVG) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Roth Capital gave Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from B.Riley FBR. Analyst Adam Graf maintained a Buy rating on Pretium Resources yesterday and set a price target of $13.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -16.9% and a 19.7% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

Pretium Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.09, a 149.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Roth Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $8.75 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Pretium Resources’ market cap is currently $1.06B and has a P/E ratio of 25.85. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.11.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pretium Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.