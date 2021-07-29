Presidio Property Trust (SQFT) Initiated with a Buy at Aegis Capital

Presidio Property Trust (SQFT – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $6.00 price target from Aegis Capital analyst Aegis Capital Corp. yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.02.

Presidio Property Trust has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.50, representing a 34.1% upside. In a report issued on July 14, Colliers Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Presidio Property Trust’s market cap is currently $42.24M and has a P/E ratio of -4.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.75.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SQFT in relation to earlier this year.

Presidio Property Trust Inc is a real estate company. The company operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust. Presidio Property Trust’s portfolio has diverse product type, consisting of office, retail, industrial, self-storage, and residential properties.