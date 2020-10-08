Premier (PINC) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Uncategorized

In a report issued on December 2, John Ransom from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Premier (PINC – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 60.7% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Community Health, and HCA Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Premier is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.71, implying a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Leerink Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Based on Premier’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $343 million and net profit of $26.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $316 million and had a net profit of $9.67 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PINC in relation to earlier this year.

Premier, Inc. operates as a holding company with interests in health services. It specializes in data and analytics, supply chain solutions, advisory and other services. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment offers products and services such as group purchasing, specialty pharmacy, direct sourcing, managed services, and Software-as-a-Service Informatics products. The Performance Services segment provides information technology analytics, and workflow automation and advisory services. The company was founded on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.