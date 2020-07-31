Premier Financial (PFC) Receives a Buy from KBW

KBW analyst Michael Perito maintained a Buy rating on Premier Financial (PFC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Perito is ranked #807 out of 6832 analysts.

Premier Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00, representing a 23.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Premier Financial’s market cap is currently $660.7M and has a P/E ratio of 15.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.23.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

First Defiance Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans. The company was founded in June 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, OH.