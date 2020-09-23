Preferred Bank (PFBC) Receives a Hold from B.Riley FBR

In a report issued on August 14, Steve Moss from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Preferred Bank (PFBC – Research Report), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.0% and a 38.2% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

Preferred Bank has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $40.00, a 23.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 8, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Preferred Bank’s market cap is currently $474.7M and has a P/E ratio of 6.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.99.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination. The company was founded by Li Yu on December 23, 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.