Preferred Bank (PFBC) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Preferred Bank (PFBC – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.7% and a 36.8% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Central Pacific Financial.

The the analyst consensus on Preferred Bank is currently a Hold rating.

Based on Preferred Bank’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $43.61 million and net profit of $15.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $43.87 million and had a net profit of $19.98 million.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination. The company was founded by Li Yu on December 23, 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.