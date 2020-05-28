Precision Drilling (PDS) Gets a Hold Rating from Piper Sandler

In a report released today, John Watson from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Precision Drilling (PDS – Research Report), with a price target of $0.60. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.56, close to its 52-week low of $0.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Watson has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -32.9% and a 17.6% success rate. Watson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, KLX Energy Services Holdings, and Helmerich & Payne.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Precision Drilling with a $0.87 average price target.

Based on Precision Drilling’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $379 million and GAAP net loss of $5.28 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $434 million and had a net profit of $25.01 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PDS in relation to earlier this year.

Precision Drilling Corp. provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rig, directional drilling, oilfield supply, and manufacturing divisions. The Completion and Production Services segment involves snubbing, rental, camp and catering, and wastewater treatment divisions. The company was founded on March 25, 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.