PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Hold rating on PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.64, close to its 52-week low of $5.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -48.0% and a 9.4% success rate. Davis covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and Freehold Royalties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PrairieSky Royalty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.63.

PrairieSky Royalty’s market cap is currently $1.3B and has a P/E ratio of 15.54. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.68.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.