PPL (PPL) Receives a Buy from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering analyst Tudor Pickering reiterated a Buy rating on PPL (PPL – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.08.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PPL with a $31.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $30.94 and a one-year low of $23.71. Currently, PPL has an average volume of 5.41M.

PPL Corp. is a utility holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution. The Kentucky Regulated segment comprises of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission, and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company; as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company. The Pennsylvania Regulated segment consists of regulated electricity transmission and distribution operations of PPL Electric Utilities Corporation. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.