PPG Industries (PPG) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on PPG Industries (PPG – Research Report), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 50.5% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Berry Global Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PPG Industries with a $127.67 average price target, implying a 48.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $134.36 and a one-year low of $69.77. Currently, PPG Industries has an average volume of 2.07M.

PPG Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses. The Industrial Coatings segment includes automotive OEM, industrial coatings, packaging coatings, and specialty coatings and materials businesses. The company was founded was founded by John B. Ford and John A. Pitcairn in 1883 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.