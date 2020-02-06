Post Holdings (POST) Gets a Buy Rating from Jefferies

In a report released today, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Post Holdings (POST – Research Report), with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $105.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 44.4% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Post Holdings with a $122.00 average price target, representing a 16.3% upside. In a report issued on January 23, D.A. Davidson also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $129.00 price target.

Based on Post Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $61.1 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $126 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Post Holdings, Inc. is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of centre-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, Active Nutrition, and Foodservice.