Positive Report for Vivendi (VIVHY) from Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Conor O’Shea from Kepler Capital upgraded Vivendi (VIVHY – Research Report) to Buy, with a price target of EUR26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.97.

O’Shea has an average return of 6.9% when recommending Vivendi.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shea is ranked #5639 out of 6295 analysts.

Vivendi has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.71.

Vivendi’s market cap is currently $26.38B and has a P/E ratio of 15.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -7.50.

Vivendi SA engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. The company was founded on December 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Paris, France.