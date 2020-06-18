Positive Report for Ferrari (RACE) from Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Thomas Besson from Kepler Capital upgraded Ferrari (RACE – Research Report) to Buy, with a price target of EUR170.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $169.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.3% and a 32.9% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ferrari with a $164.42 average price target.

Ferrari’s market cap is currently $42.13B and has a P/E ratio of 40.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -332.74.

Ferrari NV is a holding company. It manufactures luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One. The company was founded by Enzo Anselmo Ferrari in 1939 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.