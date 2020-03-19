March 19, 2020   Analyst News   No comments

Positive Report for Boyd Group Services (BYDGF) from AltaCorp Captial

By Jason Carr

In a report released yesterday, Chris Murray from AltaCorp Captial upgraded Boyd Group Services (BYDGFResearch Report) to Buy, with a price target of C$205.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $104.01, close to its 52-week low of $100.42.

Murray has an average return of 26.0% when recommending Boyd Group Services.

According to TipRanks.com, Murray is ranked #660 out of 6147 analysts.

Boyd Group Services has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $154.35.

The company has a one-year high of $173.39 and a one-year low of $100.42. Currently, Boyd Group Services has an average volume of 376.

Boyd Group Services, Inc. is a retail auto glass operator and operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

