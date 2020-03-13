Positive Report for Applied Tech (AIT) from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak upgraded Applied Tech (AIT – Research Report) to Buy today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.51, close to its 52-week low of $40.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.5% and a 36.8% success rate. Poliniak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.

Applied Tech has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $70.62 and a one-year low of $40.85. Currently, Applied Tech has an average volume of 225K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution and Fluid Power Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.