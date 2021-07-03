Positive Report for Anglo American (NGLOY) from Bernstein

Bernstein analyst Bernstein upgraded Anglo American (NGLOY – Research Report) to Buy yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.53.

Anglo American has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

Anglo American’s market cap is currently $55.97B and has a P/E ratio of 24.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.49.

Anglo American’s mining portfolio spans many commodities and continents. Like fellow large diversified miners, Anglo has significant exposure to copper, coal, and iron ore, but it is unique in its significant platinum output. The company accounts for about one third of the world’s platinum supply and just over 20% of palladium supply. Anglo also owns 85% of De Beers, in most years the world’s largest supplier and marketer of rough gem diamonds.