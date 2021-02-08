Poshmark (POSH) Initiated with a Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

In a report released today, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Poshmark (POSH – Research Report) and a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $69.21, close to its 52-week low of $66.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.9% and a 74.2% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Alphabet Class A, and Lufax Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Poshmark is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $73.33, representing an 8.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

Poshmark Inc operates an eCommerce platform. The firm sells various items such as jackets, shoes, bags, shirts, accessories, sweaters, pants, shorts, bedding, party supplies, phone cases, sunglasses, kitchen items, and various other articles among others.