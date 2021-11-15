Portillo’s (PTLO) Gets a Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

In a report released today, Christopher O`Cull from Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Portillo’s (PTLO – Research Report) and a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.92.

According to TipRanks.com, O`Cull is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 71.6% success rate. O`Cull covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and First Watch Restaurant Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Portillo’s with a $45.00 average price target.

Portillos Inc serves the Chicago street food industry through high-energy and multichannel restaurants. It owns and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States, along with two food production commissaries in Illinois. Its menu includes hot dogs, beef and sausage sandwiches, sandwiches and ribs, salads, burgers, chicken, Barnelli’s pasta, sides and soup, and desserts and shakes.