PolarityTE (PTE) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on PolarityTE (PTE – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.60.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 55.4% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PolarityTE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.00, representing a 74.4% upside. In a report issued on July 29, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $5.62 and a one-year low of $0.78. Currently, PolarityTE has an average volume of 1.4M.

PolarityTE, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, which focuses on discovering, designing and developing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences. Its products include SkinTE, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. The company was founded on May 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.