PolarityTE (PTE) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on PolarityTE (PTE – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.98, close to its 52-week low of $0.78.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.2% and a 30.2% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Molecular Templates, and Cidara Therapeutics.

PolarityTE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00, which is a 472.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.74 and a one-year low of $0.78. Currently, PolarityTE has an average volume of 572.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

PolarityTE, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant.