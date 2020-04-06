April 6, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

POET Technologies (POETF) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

By Jason Carr

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on POET Technologies (POETFResearch Report), with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -23.9% and a 28.7% success rate. Dede covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Alkaline Water Company, Microvision, and SuperCom.

Currently, the analyst consensus on POET Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.50.

The company has a one-year high of $0.43 and a one-year low of $0.17. Currently, POET Technologies has an average volume of 123.2K.

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications, and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

