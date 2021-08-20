PLx Pharma (PLXP) Gets a Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities analyst Jason Butler reiterated a Buy rating on PLx Pharma (PLXP – Research Report) on August 6 and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Butler is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 40.6% success rate. Butler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aquestive Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Syros Pharmaceuticals.

PLx Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.50.

Based on PLx Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $16.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $27.91K and had a GAAP net loss of $5.6 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PLXP in relation to earlier this year.

PLx Pharma, Inc. is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard delivery system. Its products include Vazalore 325 mg and PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg. The company was founded by Ronald R. Zimmerman on November 12, 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.