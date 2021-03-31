PLBY Group (PLBY) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moldow initiated coverage with a Buy rating on PLBY Group (PLBY – Research Report) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 31.9% success rate. Moldow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as So-Young International, Digital Turbine, and Synacor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PLBY Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.67, which is an 84.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Craig-Hallum also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.