Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Receives a Buy from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Buy rating on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.10, close to its 52-week low of $1.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -12.7% and a 34.1% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Hertz Global Holdings.

Playa Hotels & Resorts has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.33.

The company has a one-year high of $8.90 and a one-year low of $1.30. Currently, Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average volume of 911K.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It operates through the following geographical segments: Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, and Caribbean Basin. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.