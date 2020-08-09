Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Gets a Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Buy rating on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.6% and a 37.7% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Playa Hotels & Resorts is a Hold with an average price target of $5.50.

The company has a one-year high of $8.59 and a one-year low of $1.30. Currently, Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average volume of 1.24M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PLYA in relation to earlier this year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It operates through the following geographical segments: Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, and Caribbean Basin. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.