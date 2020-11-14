November 14, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Planet Fitness (PLNT) Has a New Rating from BNP Paribas

By Ryan Adsit

Planet Fitness (PLNTResearch Report) received a Sell rating and a $55.00 price target from BNP Paribas analyst Exane BNP Paribas yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $69.40.

Planet Fitness has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $74.56.

Planet Fitness’ market cap is currently $6B and has a P/E ratio of 934.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.53.

Planet Fitness, Inc. engages in the operation and franchise of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama. The Corporate-Owned Stores segment deals with the operations with respect to all corporate-owned stores throughout the U.S. and Canada. The Equipment segment sells equipment to franchisee-owned stores. The company was founded by Michael Grondahl and Marc Grondahl in 1992 and is headquartered in Newington, NH.

