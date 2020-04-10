Pivotal Research Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Liberty Media Liberty Formula One (FWONK)

Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak reiterated a Buy rating on Liberty Media Liberty Formula One (FWONK – Research Report) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Wlodarczak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 55.5% success rate. Wlodarczak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM, Liberty Sirius XM Group, and Charter Communications.

Liberty Media Liberty Formula One has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.00.

The company has a one-year high of $48.96 and a one-year low of $18.31. Currently, Liberty Media Liberty Formula One has an average volume of 1.9M.

Liberty Media Corp. Liberty Braves owns a professional baseball club. The company is headquartered in the United States.