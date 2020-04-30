Pivotal Research Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Altice Usa (ATUS)

Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak reiterated a Buy rating on Altice Usa (ATUS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Wlodarczak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 56.6% success rate. Wlodarczak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM, and Liberty Sirius XM Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Altice Usa is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.67, representing a 25.0% upside. In a report issued on April 21, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.79 and a one-year low of $15.96. Currently, Altice Usa has an average volume of 7.35M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Altice USA, Inc. engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The company operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business segments. Altice USA was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.