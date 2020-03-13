Pivotal Research Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Tilly’s (TLYS)

Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz reiterated a Hold rating on Tilly’s (TLYS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.69, close to its 52-week low of $4.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 48.4% success rate. Kummetz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Foot Locker, Boot Barn, and Genesco.

Tilly’s has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.17.

Tilly’s’ market cap is currently $128.8M and has a P/E ratio of 5.16. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.71.

Tilly’s, Inc. engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.