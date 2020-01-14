Pivotal Research Keeps Their Hold Rating on Boot Barn (BOOT)

Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz reiterated a Hold rating on Boot Barn (BOOT – Research Report) today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.82, close to its 52-week high of $48.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 65.0% success rate. Kummetz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Shoe Carnival, Foot Locker, and Genesco.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boot Barn is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.86.

Based on Boot Barn’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $7.68 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $19.03 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BOOT in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Laurie Marie Grijalva, the Chief Merchandise Officer of BOOT sold 10,123 shares for a total of $430,025.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.