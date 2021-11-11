Piper Sandler Thinks Vaxart’s Stock is Going to Recover

Uncategorized

Piper Sandler analyst Yasmeen Rahimi reiterated an Overweight rating on Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) on November 4 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.53, close to its 52-week low of $3.59.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vaxart is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00, representing an 81.3% upside. In a report issued on November 2, Cantor Fitzgerald also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Rahimi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 35.9% success rate. Rahimi covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protagonist Therapeutics, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, and Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

The company has a one-year high of $24.90 and a one-year low of $3.59. Currently, Vaxart has an average volume of 4.46M.

