Piper Sandler Thinks Heritage Insurance Holdings’ Stock is Going to Recover

Piper Sandler analyst Paul Newsome reiterated an Overweight rating on Heritage Insurance Holdings (NYSE: HRTG) on May 6 and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.46, close to its 52-week low of $7.32.

Heritage Insurance Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00, which is a 69.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Newsome is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 71.1% success rate. Newsome covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Marsh & Mclennan Companies, American Financial Group, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Heritage Insurance Holdings’ market cap is currently $208.6M and has a P/E ratio of -57.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.97.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HRTG in relation to earlier this year.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. engages in the writing of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.