Piper Sandler Thinks Heritage Commerce’s Stock is Going to Recover

Piper Sandler analyst Andrew Liesch reiterated an Overweight rating on Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ: HTBK) on June 12 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.74, close to its 52-week low of $6.04.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Heritage Commerce is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Liesch has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.6% and a 33.6% success rate. Liesch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Midwestone Financial Group, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Central Pacific Financial.

Based on Heritage Commerce’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $41.77 million and net profit of $1.86 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $33.51 million and had a net profit of $12.15 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HTBK in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Ranson Webster, a Director at HTBK bought 3,500 shares for a total of $12,495.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company which provides banking services through their subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Factoring. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.