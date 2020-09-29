Piper Sandler Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

Piper Sandler analyst Scott Siefers maintained a Hold rating on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $21.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Siefers is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 44.6% success rate. Siefers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Old National Bancorp Capital, Farmers National Banc Oh, and First Financial Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Peoples Bancorp with a $25.25 average price target.

Peoples Bancorp’s market cap is currently $386.2M and has a P/E ratio of 11.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.95.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.