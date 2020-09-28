Piper Sandler Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Arrow Financial (AROW)

Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Twerdahl maintained a Hold rating on Arrow Financial (AROW – Research Report) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Twerdahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 49.0% success rate. Twerdahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, The First Of Long Island, and Financial Institutions.

The the analyst consensus on Arrow Financial is currently a Hold rating.

The company has a one-year high of $37.19 and a one-year low of $20.18. Currently, Arrow Financial has an average volume of 29.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AROW in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Richard Reisman, a Director at AROW bought 2,402 shares for a total of $49,442.

Arrow Financial Corp. is holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and insurance services. It offers online and mobile banking, wealth management, money market and deposit accounts, mortgage, consumer and commercial loans, trust administration, retirement plan administration, advice to its proprietary mutual funds, and insurance products. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.