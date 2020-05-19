Piper Sandler Sticks to Its Overweight Rating for Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

Uncategorized

In a report issued on April 21, Brad Milsaps from Piper Sandler reiterated an Overweight rating on Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.22.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zions Bancorporation National Association is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.50, representing an 11.9% upside. In a report issued on April 8, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Milsaps ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.8% and a 36.7% success rate. Milsaps covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Capital Bancshares, Independent Bank Group, and Triumph Bancorp.

Zions Bancorporation National Association’s market cap is currently $4.96B and has a P/E ratio of 8.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.75.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 164 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in February 2020, Scott A. Anderson, the Exec VP and of ZION sold 4,631 shares for a total of $213,972.

Zions Bancorporation engages in the provision of banking and related services and offers commercial, retail banking and mortgage lending products & services. Its products involves personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcard, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, direct deposit, and Internet & mobile banking. The company was founded in April 1955 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.