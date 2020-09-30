Piper Sandler Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

Piper Sandler analyst Brad Milsaps maintained a Hold rating on Southside Bancshares (SBSI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Milsaps is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.2% and a 37.1% success rate. Milsaps covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Capital Bancshares, ServisFirst Bancshares, and Independent Bank Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Southside Bancshares with a $29.50 average price target.

Southside Bancshares’ market cap is currently $810.3M and has a P/E ratio of 13.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.35.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 112 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SBSI in relation to earlier this year.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Southside Bank. It offers checking, saving & retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage & equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking and business loans. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, TX.