Piper Sandler Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Boot Barn (BOOT)

In a report released today, Peter Keith from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Boot Barn (BOOT – Research Report), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Keith is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 52.6% success rate. Keith covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Leggett & Platt.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boot Barn is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.22.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Boot Barn’s market cap is currently $491.7M and has a P/E ratio of 9.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.44.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.