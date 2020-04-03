Piper Sandler Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Athene Holding (ATH)

In a report released today, John Barnidge from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Athene Holding (ATH – Research Report), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Barnidge is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 42.1% success rate. Barnidge covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Horace Mann Educators, and Brighthouse Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Athene Holding is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.50, a 109.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $50.44 and a one-year low of $13.37. Currently, Athene Holding has an average volume of 2.28M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ATH in relation to earlier this year.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. Its products include individual and group annuities. The company was founded by James R. Belardi and Frank L. Gills in May 2009 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.