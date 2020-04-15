Piper Sandler Remains a Hold on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

In a report released today, David Amsellem from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA – Research Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Amsellem has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -5.3% and a 39.5% success rate. Amsellem covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.50, implying a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Based on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.99 billion and net profit of $109 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.56 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $2.89 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TEVA in relation to earlier this year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.