Piper Sandler Remains a Buy on Coupa Software (COUP)

In a report released today, Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Coupa Software (COUP – Research Report), with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Bracelin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 69.7% success rate. Bracelin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, Veeva Systems, and Microsoft.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coupa Software is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $152.00, representing a 36.6% upside. In a report issued on March 12, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $178.00 and a one-year low of $85.90. Currently, Coupa Software has an average volume of 1.51M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications.