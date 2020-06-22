Piper Sandler Reiterates Their Overweight Rating on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

Uncategorized

In a report issued on June 12, Tyler Van Buren from Piper Sandler reiterated an Overweight rating on Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ: APTO), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.92.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aptose Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.50, which is a 72.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 12, JonesTrading also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Buren is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 57.8% success rate. Buren covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

The company has a one-year high of $9.25 and a one-year low of $1.82. Currently, Aptose Biosciences has an average volume of 789.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of APTO in relation to earlier this year.

Aptose Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the discovery, research, and development of anti-cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes APTO-253, a small molecule that induces expression of the Kruppel-Like Factor 4 genes; and CG-806 a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent. The company was founded on September 5, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.