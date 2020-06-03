June 3, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight on Proteostasis Therapeutics Shares, Sees 117% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report released on Wednesday, Piper Sandler analyst Edward Tenthoff reiterated an Overweight rating on Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI)with a price target of $3, which represents a potential upside of 117% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Edward Tenthoff has a yearly average return of 20.1% and a 52.6% success rate. Tenthoff has a -11.8% average return when recommending PTI, and is ranked #132 out of 6670 analysts.

All the 4 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. stock a Buy. With a return potential of 316.7%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $5.75.

